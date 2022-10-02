Srinagar: On Sunday one more Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district.

As per reports, the security forces had input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Based on the input they launched a search for the suspects as per the input.

During the search by the team, the terrorists hiding there fired at them.

In retaliation, a terrorist found to be of the LeT was killed.

The terrorist who was killed was said to be involved in several terror crimes and had recently escaped an encounter site.

He has been identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan in Shopian. He has been confirmed to have links with the LeT.