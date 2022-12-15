Ghaziabad: A man in the Ghaziabad district was arrested for allegedly killing his tenant and then chopping his body into multiple pieces before throwing it into the canal.

The accused was identified as Umesh Sharma from Modinagar in UP’s Ghaziabad.

The victim was identified as Ankit Khokar who was killed at least two months ago.

As per reports, the victim had sold his ancestral land in Baghpat for Rs 1 crore.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs worth Rs 14.1 crore seized from ambulance in Guwahati

The landlord knew about it and was eyeing the money. Eyeing the money, the accused had killed the victim who was a PhD scholar. He lived alone in the rented house.

The police said that his friends had informed them about the victim going missing and on an investigation, the police found the landlord to be behind the killing.

Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles troopers recover brown sugar worth Rs 1.53 crore

The accused strangled Ankit Khokar to death on October 6. He had then chopped up the body into at least three parts using a saw before dumping it.

The police said that further investigation into the matter is being carried.