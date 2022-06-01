New Delhi: A witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and farmer leader, leader Dilbag Singh was shot at by unidentified men on Tuesday night in Uttar Pradesh.

However, he escaped unhurt from the incident. Following this, the police have begun an investigation.

As per reports, the incident occurred last night when he was returning home from Aliganj-Muda road in his car.

Also Read: Assam: Junior engineer arrested for bribery in Guwahati

He was shot at by bike-borne assailants but fortunately, he survived the firing.

He is the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) district president.

Singh is a witness in the Tikunia violence of October 3, 2021, which resulted in the death of four farmers and a journalist after being mowed by a car which allegedly was a part of the convoy escorting Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the incident.

Also Read: Behave or your licence may get cancelled: Assam transport department warns cab drivers

During the incident, three other people were also killed in alleged retaliatory violence on the spot.

It may be mentioned that two other witnesses of the case were also reportedly attacked in the past.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.