Guwahati: The last rites of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, will be held in Mumbai today.

He will be cremated at Versova cremation ground.

The dead body of the singer was brought to Mumbai via an Air India aircraft on Wednesday night.

The West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his body earlier on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to the late singer at Rabindra Sadan where his body was kept for some time.

Preliminary post-mortem reports revealed that he died of a massive heart attack.

As per reports, the preliminary report by the SSKM Hospital to the Kolkata Police stated that he died due to ‘myocardial infarction’ commonly known as a heart attack.

Although earlier, the Kolkata Police registered an unnatural death case over the death of the singer but the preliminary report suggests otherwise.

KK passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest barely hours after his concert in Kolkata.

KK was performing at a concert at Gurudas College when he suddenly started feeling uneasy on the stage.

In videos shared on social media, KK can be seen wiping his face with a towel, sometimes gesturing to his colleagues to turn off the spotlights.