Kolkata: Preliminary post-mortem reports of Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK revealed that he died of a massive heart attack.

As per reports, the preliminary report by the SSKM Hospital to the Kolkata Police stated that he died due to ‘myocardial infarction’ commonly known as a heart attack.

Although earlier, the Kolkata Police registered an unnatural death case over the death of the singer but the preliminary report suggests otherwise.

The final autopsy report will be published in 72 hours.

The Kolkata police has registered a case of “unnatural death” in regards to KK’s demise to ascertain whether the singer’s demise was due to illness or some other reason?

Prime facie suggests that KK passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest barely hours after his concert in Kolkata.

KK was performing at a concert at Gurudas College when he suddenly started feeling uneasy on the stage.

In videos shared on social media, KK can be seen wiping his face with a towel, sometimes gesturing to his colleagues to turn off the spotlights.

KK returned to Oberoi Grand Hotel, Kolkata, where he was lodging.

The singer vomited while sitting on a couch and fell face down on the ground.

He was immediately rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata where the doctors declared him dead.