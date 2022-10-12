Guwahati: A Congress MLA from Kerala, Eldhose Kunnappilly was booked with a non-bailable case for allegedly sexually assaulting a young teacher.

Kunnappilly who is a legislator from Ernakulam’s Perumbavoor has been accused of rape on false marriage promises, insulting womanhood, kidnapping, trespassing and beating.

The victim while recording her statement with the police after the complaint was registered collapsed and had to be admitted to a hospital.

The victim had told the police that she and the MLA were in a relationship but she accused him of sexual assault.

She also said that she has evidence against the MLA.

However, she also accused the Kovalam Police of asking her to withdraw the case.

The Kovalam Police, on the other hand, rejected the allegations.

An investigation has already been initiated.