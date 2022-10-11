New Delhi: Raiden Infotech, an entity of Google has reportedly leased a 4.64 lakh square feet space at Adani Enterprises’data centre in Noida for a whooping monthly rent of Rs 11 crore monthly rent.

As per reports, the date was found according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm.

Also Read: Assam: Google pays tribute to music maestro Bhupen Hazarika with doodle

The total space of 4,64,460 in D C Development Noida Ltd located at the Adani data centre in Sector-62, Noida has been leased for 10 years.

As per reports, the starting annual rent is Rs 130.89 crore which will increase by 1 per cent each year.

The rental per square foot is calculated at Rs 235 per square foot.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for impersonating as Anti-Corruption Department officials in Guwahati

Adani Enterprises, however, have made no official statement on the report.