Aizawl: The youth wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF) on Monday erected a hoarding displaying Article 371G of the Indian Constitution by the roadside in front of the Mizo Hnam Run (MNF office) in Mizoram, to commemorate Remna Ni, the anniversary of the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord in 1986.

The Centre and the erstwhile underground MNF signed the Mizoram Peace Accord on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency. After the accord, the government granted statehood to Mizoram, making it the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987.

Former chief minister and MNF founder Laldenga, former Union Home Secretary R.D. Pradhan, and former Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalkhama signed the accord, which many widely regard as one of the most successful peace accords in the country in terms of compliance by all parties.

The Article 371G hoarding was unveiled by Lalkhama.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalkhama said the sacrifices and sufferings of MNF cadres and martyrs deserve public respect. “They are the real heroes, because of whom the peace accord and its outcomes became a reality,” he said. He further emphasized the need to spread awareness about the protections granted to the people of Mizoram under Article 371G.

He appreciated the MNF youth wing’s initiative to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the Mizoram Peace Accord by erecting the Article 371G hoarding.

Robert Romawia Royte, MNF legislator and president of the MNF youth wing, also addressed the gathering.

He further said the peace accord led to the enactment of the 53rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1986, which incorporated provisions and safeguards for the Mizos under Article 371G.

Robert Romawia Royte asserted that the Mizoram Legislative Assembly holds constitutional power to accept or reject Acts of Parliament on matters concerning Mizo religion, customary law, and land, in accordance with Article 371G. He further noted that only the Mizoram and Nagaland Assemblies possess such powers.

Article 371G of the Constitution, which came into effect after the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord, grants special provisions to the state of Mizoram. It stipulates that Parliament cannot legislate on matters related to religious and social practices of the Mizos, civil and criminal laws, land ownership and transfer, and customary law procedures, without the consent of the state legislature.