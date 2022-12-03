Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 13404 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.

Name of posts :

  • Assistant Commissioner
  • Principal
  • Vice Principal
  • Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
  • Librarian
  • Primary Teacher (Music)
  • Finance Officer
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)
  • Assistant Section Officer
  • Hindi Translator
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant
  • Stenographer Grade-II
  • Primary Teacher

No. of posts :

  • Assistant Commissioner : 52
  • Principal : 239
  • Vice Principal : 203
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) : 1409
  • Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) : 3176
  • Librarian : 355
  • Primary Teacher (Music) : 303
  • Finance Officer : 6
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 2
  • Assistant Section Officer : 156
  • Hindi Translator : 11
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant : 322
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant : 702
  • Stenographer Grade-II : 54
  • Primary Teacher : 6414

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Pay Scale :

  • Assistant Commissioner : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
  • Principal : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
  • Vice Principal : LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix
  • Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) : LEVEL — 8 Rs. 47600-151100/- in the Pay Matrix
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
  • Librarian : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
  • Primary Teacher (Music) : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix
  • Finance Officer : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
  • Assistant Section Officer : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix
  • Hindi Translator : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant : LEVEL — 4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant : LEVEL — 2 (Rs.19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix
  • Stenographer Grade-II : LEVEL — 4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix
  • Primary Teacher : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria : As per KVS rules (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Also Read : IBPS Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Programming Assistant vacancy

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ from 10 AM of 5th December 2022 to 11:59 PM of 26th December 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in