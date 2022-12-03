Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 13404 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.
Name of posts :
- Assistant Commissioner
- Principal
- Vice Principal
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
- Librarian
- Primary Teacher (Music)
- Finance Officer
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)
- Assistant Section Officer
- Hindi Translator
- Senior Secretariat Assistant
- Junior Secretariat Assistant
- Stenographer Grade-II
- Primary Teacher
No. of posts :
- Assistant Commissioner : 52
- Principal : 239
- Vice Principal : 203
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) : 1409
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) : 3176
- Librarian : 355
- Primary Teacher (Music) : 303
- Finance Officer : 6
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 2
- Assistant Section Officer : 156
- Hindi Translator : 11
- Senior Secretariat Assistant : 322
- Junior Secretariat Assistant : 702
- Stenographer Grade-II : 54
- Primary Teacher : 6414
Pay Scale :
- Assistant Commissioner : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
- Principal : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
- Vice Principal : LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) : LEVEL — 8 Rs. 47600-151100/- in the Pay Matrix
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
- Librarian : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
- Primary Teacher (Music) : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix
- Finance Officer : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix
- Assistant Section Officer : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix
- Hindi Translator : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix
- Senior Secretariat Assistant : LEVEL — 4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix
- Junior Secretariat Assistant : LEVEL — 2 (Rs.19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix
- Stenographer Grade-II : LEVEL — 4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix
- Primary Teacher : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix
Eligibility Criteria : As per KVS rules (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ from 10 AM of 5th December 2022 to 11:59 PM of 26th December 2022