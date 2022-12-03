Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 13404 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.

Name of posts :

Assistant Commissioner

Principal

Vice Principal

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Librarian

Primary Teacher (Music)

Finance Officer

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Section Officer

Hindi Translator

Senior Secretariat Assistant

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Stenographer Grade-II

Primary Teacher

No. of posts :

Assistant Commissioner : 52

Principal : 239

Vice Principal : 203

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) : 1409

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) : 3176

Librarian : 355

Primary Teacher (Music) : 303

Finance Officer : 6

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 2

Assistant Section Officer : 156

Hindi Translator : 11

Senior Secretariat Assistant : 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant : 702

Stenographer Grade-II : 54

Primary Teacher : 6414

Pay Scale :

Assistant Commissioner : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

Principal : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

Vice Principal : LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) : LEVEL — 8 Rs. 47600-151100/- in the Pay Matrix

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix

Librarian : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix

Primary Teacher (Music) : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix

Finance Officer : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : LEVEL – 7: Rs. 44900-142400/- in the Pay Matrix

Assistant Section Officer : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix

Hindi Translator : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix

Senior Secretariat Assistant : LEVEL — 4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix

Junior Secretariat Assistant : LEVEL — 2 (Rs.19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix

Stenographer Grade-II : LEVEL — 4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix

Primary Teacher : LEVEL – 6 Rs. 35400-112400/-in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria : As per KVS rules (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ from 10 AM of 5th December 2022 to 11:59 PM of 26th December 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2