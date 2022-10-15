Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit was reportedly shot dead on Saturday by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir.

As per reports, the man was injured in a terrorist attack in Shopian and was rescued after the terrorist had left the spot.

The locals nearby rushed the man to a hospital immediately but he died before he could make it to the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat and was attacked outside his residence.

Kashmir Zone Police in a statement said, “Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund of Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.”

The deceased is reportedly survived by his two children.

The police are now searching for the people behind the attack.