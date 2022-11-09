Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the order directing Twitter to block Congress accounts issued by a lower court.

A court in Bengaluru had directed Twitter to temporarily block Congress accounts and their Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign for an alleged copyright violation.

The Karnataka HC has stayed the order subjecting Congress to remove all copyrighted material from their official social media platforms.

Also Read: Assam: 110 kgs of ganja worth Rs 11 lakh recovered by RPF of NF Railway

“We thank the honourable court for their wisdom and will comply with the directions of the court,” the Congress party said.

A complaint was filed by Bangalore-based MRT Music, accusing the Congress of using songs from the film KGF 2 in one of the videos of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that featured Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Assam: African Swine Fever in Sivasagar, over 150 pigs deaths logged

The Congress, on Tuesday, moved the Karnataka high court against a Bengaluru court order, which had directed the micro-blogging site to block the Twitter handles of both the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a copyright infringement suit involving KGF Chapter-2.