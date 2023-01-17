Guwahati: BJP’s senior strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda alias JP Nadda will remain in his position until June 2024.

This decision was made during the second day of the party’s national executive meeting.

The extension was expected due to the nine state elections that are taking place this year and the upcoming general election in 2024.

At a press conference, Amit Shah confirmed that the BJP national executive had unanimously agreed to extend Nadda’s term until June 2024.

He “expressed” confidence that the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with an even bigger mandate than in 2019.

JP Nadda was appointed BJP president on January 20, 2020.

He has also served in several ministerial posts, including as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.