Guwahati: A journalist working for a prominent Hindi daily was shot dead at his residence in Bihar‘s Araria district on Friday morning.

The journalist, identified as Vimal Kumar, was a witness in the murder of his younger brother.

He was shot at by four suspects who reached his residence at Prem Nagar under the jurisdiction of Raniganj Police Station.

Kumar was rushed to a local government hospital but was declared brought dead.

The District Journalist Association condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.