Guwahati: Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), a day after Bharti Airtel, has signed an agreement with American billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer Starlink’s broadband internet services to its customers in India.

According to JPL, this agreement hinges on SpaceX obtaining the necessary authorizations to offer Starlink in India.

It will allow Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can expand Jio’s services and how Jio can enhance SpaceX’s direct offerings to both consumers and businesses.

Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as its online platforms.

The company plans not only to offer Starlink equipment in its retail locations but also to set up a support system for customer service, installation, and activation.

The company added that “Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high-speed internet to even the most remote locations quickly and affordably.”

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to further enhance India’s digital ecosystem.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, stated, “Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio’s top priority.”

He added, “By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country.”

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, said, “We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity.”

“We look forward to working with Jio and receiving authorization from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations, and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services,” he added.