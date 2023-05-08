Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023 : Apply for over 200 vacancies

Applications are invited for over 200 vacant non-teaching positions in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Jamia Millia Islamia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for over 200 vacant non-teaching positions.

Name of posts :

Deputy Registrar

Assistant Registrar

Section Officer

Assistant

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

Private Secretary

Personal Assistant

Stenographer

Land Record Superintendent

Land Record Keeper

Professional Assistant

Semi-Professional Assistant

Assistant Conservationist

Library Attendant

Senior System Analyst

Programmer

Security Assistant

Technical Assistant

Laboratory Assistant

Laboratory Attendant

Senior Statistical Assistant

Cook

Superintendent Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Assistant Director – Physical Education

Sports Coach

Instructor, Urdu Correspondence Course

Evaluator, Urdu Correspondence Course

Also Read : 10 party inspired outfit looks of TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim

No. of posts :

Deputy Registrar : 2

Assistant Registrar : 4

Section Officer : 4

Assistant : 6

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) : 10

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) : 70

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) : 60

Private Secretary : 1

Personal Assistant : 8

Stenographer : 19

Land Record Superintendent : 1

Land Record Keeper : 1

Professional Assistant : 1

Semi-Professional Assistant : 8

Assistant Conservationist : 1

Library Attendant : 3

Senior System Analyst : 1

Programmer : 1

Security Assistant : 11

Technical Assistant : 6

Laboratory Assistant : 4

Laboratory Attendant : 2

Senior Statistical Assistant : 1

Cook : 1

Superintendent Engineer (Civil) : 1

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 1

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) : 1

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 6

Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 2

Assistant Director – Physical Education : 1

Sports Coach : 1

Instructor, Urdu Correspondence Course : 1

Evaluator, Urdu Correspondence Course : 1

Also Read : Neera Tanden : The Indian American who has been appointed as a top administrator by Joe Biden

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Jamia Millia Islamia

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with required documents so as to reach in the Recruitment & Promotion (Non-Teaching) Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Mohamed Ali Jauhar Marg, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi–110025 latest by 31.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here