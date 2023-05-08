Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023 : Apply for over 200 vacancies

Applications are invited for over 200 vacant non-teaching positions in Jamia Millia Islamia.
Jamia Millia Islamia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for over 200 vacant non-teaching positions.
Name of posts :
- Deputy Registrar
- Assistant Registrar
- Section Officer
- Assistant
- Upper Division Clerk (UDC)
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
- Private Secretary
- Personal Assistant
- Stenographer
- Land Record Superintendent
- Land Record Keeper
- Professional Assistant
- Semi-Professional Assistant
- Assistant Conservationist
- Library Attendant
- Senior System Analyst
- Programmer
- Security Assistant
- Technical Assistant
- Laboratory Assistant
- Laboratory Attendant
- Senior Statistical Assistant
- Cook
- Superintendent Engineer (Civil)
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
- Junior Engineer (Civil)
- Junior Engineer (Electrical)
- Assistant Director – Physical Education
- Sports Coach
- Instructor, Urdu Correspondence Course
- Evaluator, Urdu Correspondence Course
Also Read : 10 party inspired outfit looks of TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim
No. of posts :
- Deputy Registrar : 2
- Assistant Registrar : 4
- Section Officer : 4
- Assistant : 6
- Upper Division Clerk (UDC) : 10
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) : 70
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) : 60
- Private Secretary : 1
- Personal Assistant : 8
- Stenographer : 19
- Land Record Superintendent : 1
- Land Record Keeper : 1
- Professional Assistant : 1
- Semi-Professional Assistant : 8
- Assistant Conservationist : 1
- Library Attendant : 3
- Senior System Analyst : 1
- Programmer : 1
- Security Assistant : 11
- Technical Assistant : 6
- Laboratory Assistant : 4
- Laboratory Attendant : 2
- Senior Statistical Assistant : 1
- Cook : 1
- Superintendent Engineer (Civil) : 1
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 1
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical) : 1
- Junior Engineer (Civil) : 6
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 2
- Assistant Director – Physical Education : 1
- Sports Coach : 1
- Instructor, Urdu Correspondence Course : 1
- Evaluator, Urdu Correspondence Course : 1
Also Read : Neera Tanden : The Indian American who has been appointed as a top administrator by Joe Biden
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Jamia Millia Islamia
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with required documents so as to reach in the Recruitment & Promotion (Non-Teaching) Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Mohamed Ali Jauhar Marg, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi–110025 latest by 31.05.2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here