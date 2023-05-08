Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023 : Apply for over 200 vacancies

Applications are invited for over 200 vacant non-teaching positions in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Name of posts :

  • Deputy Registrar
  • Assistant Registrar
  • Section Officer
  • Assistant
  • Upper Division Clerk (UDC)
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
  • Private Secretary
  • Personal Assistant
  • Stenographer
  • Land Record Superintendent
  • Land Record Keeper
  • Professional Assistant
  • Semi-Professional Assistant
  • Assistant Conservationist
  • Library Attendant
  • Senior System Analyst
  • Programmer
  • Security Assistant
  • Technical Assistant
  • Laboratory Assistant
  • Laboratory Attendant
  • Senior Statistical Assistant
  • Cook
  • Superintendent Engineer (Civil)
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
  • Junior Engineer (Civil)
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical)
  • Assistant Director – Physical Education
  • Sports Coach
  • Instructor, Urdu Correspondence Course
  • Evaluator, Urdu Correspondence Course

No. of posts :

  • Deputy Registrar : 2
  • Assistant Registrar : 4
  • Section Officer : 4
  • Assistant : 6
  • Upper Division Clerk (UDC) : 10
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) : 70
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) : 60
  • Private Secretary : 1
  • Personal Assistant : 8
  • Stenographer : 19
  • Land Record Superintendent : 1
  • Land Record Keeper : 1
  • Professional Assistant : 1
  • Semi-Professional Assistant : 8
  • Assistant Conservationist : 1
  • Library Attendant : 3
  • Senior System Analyst : 1
  • Programmer : 1
  • Security Assistant : 11
  • Technical Assistant : 6
  • Laboratory Assistant : 4
  • Laboratory Attendant : 2
  • Senior Statistical Assistant : 1
  • Cook : 1
  • Superintendent Engineer (Civil) : 1
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 1
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical) : 1
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) : 6
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 2
  • Assistant Director – Physical Education : 1
  • Sports Coach : 1
  • Instructor, Urdu Correspondence Course : 1
  • Evaluator, Urdu Correspondence Course : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Jamia Millia Islamia

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with required documents so as to reach in the Recruitment & Promotion (Non-Teaching) Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Mohamed Ali Jauhar Marg, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi–110025 latest by 31.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

