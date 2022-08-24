NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has quit the grand-old party.

Jaiveer Shergill resigned from all posts and membership of the Congress party on Wednesday.

“I have quit the (Congress) party,” Jaiveer Shergill told ANI.

“I have resigned from all posts in the Congress party,” Jaiveer Shergill said.

After quitting the Congress party Shergill took dig at the Gandhi family.

He alleged that the decision making in the Congress party is no longer based on public interest.

“Decision-making in Congress is no longer done keeping the interests of the public,” Shergill said.

He added: “It is purely being influenced by a coterie who merely indulges in sycophancy.”

“The ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India,” Shergill stated in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

“Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with,” he wrote.

“However, I shall forever remain indebted for all the opportunities the party has granted me during my association with it,” Shergill said.