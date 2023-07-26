Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions in Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in the year 2023.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of the posts of Research Associates purely on temporary basis to work at the Centre for Soft Computing Research in 2023.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Ph.D. in Computer Science/ Engineering, Electronics/ Electrical Engineering, Information Technology or related areas, with good publications and good academic record and good knowledge in computer programming.

Research Areas : Pattern Recognition, Image or Video Processing, Data Mining, Deep Learning, Soft Computing, and /or related domains.

Pay : Rs. 47000/- per month

Age : Should not exceed 35 years as on 01 July 2023, with usual relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and differently abled candidates. Age relaxation may be given to outstanding candidates or candidates with relevant experience.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of documents / testimonials to the In-Charge, Centre for Soft Computing Research, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), BT Road, Kolkata-700108 latest by 24th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

