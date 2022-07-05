Applications are invited for various executive and non-executive vacancies in IREL (India) Limited.

IREL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 92 vacant positions on Regular Basis for its various Projects/Units/ Offices.

Name of post : Graduate Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : CA intermediate or CMA intermediate / Graduate in Commerce from a recognized Indian University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR, OBC(NCL) & EWS candidates and 50% marks in aggregate for SC candidates.

Name of post : Graduate Trainee (HR)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR and OBC(NCL) candidates and 50% marks in aggregate for SC candidates

Name of post : Diploma Trainee (Technical)

No. of posts : 19

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Mining / Chemical /Mechanical / Electrical / Civil / Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from an Institute recognized by AICTE or equivalent with minimum 60% marks

in aggregate for UR, OBC(NCL) & EWS candidates and 50% marks in aggregate for SC & ST candidates.

Name of post : Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

And

Experience: 1(One) year relevant post qualification work experience (on rolls or through manpower agency) in translation from English to Hindi and Hindi to English under Central / State Governments / Autonomous Bodies / Statutory Organizations/ PSUs.

Name of post : Personal Secretary

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with Typing speed of 40 wpm in English and Stenographic skills. Knowledge of Computer is essential and shall be proficient in MS Office, etc. 1(One) year relevant post qualification work experience (on rolls or through manpower agency) of independently managing secretarial activities of Office of the GM/Director/MD/CMD or equivalent under Central / State Governments / Autonomous Bodies / Statutory Organizations / PSUs.

Name of post : Tradesman Trainee (ITI)

No. of posts : 28

Qualification : Must have passed SSC or equivalent Examination from a Board recognized by the State/Central Government along with relevant ITI course

Name of post : Fitter / Electrician

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Must have passed SSC or equivalent Examination from a Board recognized by the State/Central Government along with relevant ITI course

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.irel.co.in/ up to July 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

