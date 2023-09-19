Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Yoga Instructor (Part Time) and Visiting Consultant Doctor on contract basis at IndianOil Institute of Petroleum Management (liPM), Gurugram.

Name of post : Yoga Instructor (Part Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG (Regular) in Yoga from recognized institution established under UGC Act.

Age: Not more than 50 years with min. 5 years’ experience in Yoga after Post Graduation (Preferred: Experience of teaching yoga to corporates) as on date of engagement.

Name of post : Visiting Consultant Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum MBBS, MD (Medicine)

Age: Not more than 65 years with min. 10 years’ experience after qualification as on date of engagement

How to apply : Candidates may send applications as per format (Download from website), 3 nos. of colour Passport Size Photographs, Educational Qualifications and Experience Certificates (self-attested documents) by post to IndianOil Institute of Petroleum Management (IiPM) 83, Institutional Area, Sector-18 Gurugram – 122001. Last date for receiving applications is 3rd October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here