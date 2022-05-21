Applications are invited for various administrative and accounting positions in Indian Statistical Institute.

Indian Statistical Institute is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Administrative Officer and Accounts Officer on Direct Recruitment basis.

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale: Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/- in Pay Level 10

Minimum Qualifications: A good Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with diploma in management or equivalent professional qualification. At least 5 years of experience in supervisory level in the Pay Level 7 (Pre-revised Pay Band 9300-34,800 and Grade Pay 4600) or above in Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous organizations, reputed academic/research Institutions. Thorough knowledge of Government rules and regulations is essential. Familiarity with the use of computer in

administration would be considered as an added qualification.

Age: Preferably below 40 years.

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/- in Pay Level 10

Minimum Qualifications: A good Bachelor’s degree with ACA/ AICWA/ MBA(F) or commerce graduate with SOGE. At least 5 years of experience in supervisory position in the Pay Level 7 (Pre-revised Pay Band 9300-34,800 and Grade Pay 4600) or above in Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous organizations, reputed academic/ research Institutions. Thorough knowledge of Government rules and regulations is essential. Familiarity with the use of computers in accounts would be considered as an added qualification.

Age: Preferably below 40 years.

How to apply : Interested candidates must apply only through the prescribed application format available in the Institute website: www.isical.ac.in/jobs .

In case a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, separate applications are to be submitted for each post.

Self-attested photocopies of testimonials in respect of age (X/XII Std. certificate or Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or Transfer/ School leaving/ Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognized educational board), qualification, experience, Caste Certificate (for reserved categories only), Disability (40% or more) certificate must be submitted along with the duly filled in application form.

The candidates are requested to send their applications through Speed/Registered post only in the prescribed form complete in all respect and superscribing the name of the post on top of the envelope to the Senior Administrative Officer, HRD Unit, Indian Statistical Institute, 203, B.T. Road,

Kolkata- 700108.

Last date for submission of application is June 20, 2022

