Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate on contract basis in the HJ Deptt. of its New Delhi campus.

Name of post : Academic-cum-Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Also read : CISF Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 500 vacancies

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with good command over English and Hindi languages with 55% marks in aggregate.

OR

Graduate in any subject 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Hindi Journalism with good command over.

Also read : Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 110 Officer vacancies

Desirable : The candidate should be UGC NET qualified in Journalism/Mass Communication or related discipline.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in media and teaching.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month (consolidated)

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 10th October, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here