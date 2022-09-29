Indian Institute of Mass Communication Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication 

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate on contract basis in the HJ Deptt. of its New Delhi campus.

Name of post : Academic-cum-Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Also read : CISF Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 500 vacancies

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with good command over English and Hindi languages with 55% marks in aggregate.

OR

Graduate in any subject 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Hindi Journalism with good command over.

Also read : Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 110 Officer vacancies

Desirable : The candidate should be UGC NET qualified in Journalism/Mass Communication or related discipline.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in media and teaching.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month (consolidated)

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 10th October, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in