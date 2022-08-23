Guwahati: A team of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and handed them over to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) today in accordance with the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards.

Indian Coast Guard Ship, Varad rescued the 32 Bangladeshi fishermen after their boats capsized at Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line and handed over them safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship ‘Tajuddin (PL-72)’.

Bangladesh Coast Guard has thanked the Indian Coast Guard for their humanitarian role in saving the lives of Bangladeshi fishermen.

The boats had capsized during cyclonic weather/depression, which travelled along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal between 19-20 Aug 22.

Most of these fishermen were found clinging to nets/floats in the turbulent sea and struggling to survive for almost 24 hours after their boats had capsized, when they were sighted by Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft on 20 Aug 22.

Out of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen, 27 were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in deep waters and the remaining 5 were rescued by Indian fishermen in shallow areas.

With the first indication of the formation of the ‘Low-Pressure Area’ forecast by IMD, the Indian Coast Guard alerted its ships/ aircraft and all shore units in the state of West Bengal and Odisha. Indian Coast Guard monitors weather updates daily issuing advisories to fisheries and local administration for instituting necessary measures during the likely formation of Low Pressure/Cyclone.

Indian Coast Guard has been working in close coordination with civil administration, fisheries authorities and local fishing/ trawler organisations of respective states of West Bengal and Odisha to mitigate the risks posed by impending weather/cyclone.

As part of its charter of duties, the Indian Coast Guard undertakes Maritime Search and Rescue operations frequently. The Indian Coast Guard not only provides solace to fishermen and mariners in distress but also provides humanitarian assistance. This operation reflects the commitment of the Indian Coast Guard toward safeguarding precious lives at sea against all odds.

Such successful search and rescue operations will not only strengthen the regional SAR structure but also enhance international cooperation with neighbouring countries.