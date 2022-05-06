Guwahati: An Indian died in Nepal while climbing the world’s third-highest peak, Kanchenjunga.

The expedition organisers stated this on Friday which is the third fatality of this year’s busy Himalayan spring climbing season.

The deceased has been identified as Narayanan Iyer. The 52-year-old man died on Thursday at an altitude of 8,200 metres, near the top of Mount Kanchenjunga.

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested with four fake gold biscuits in Rangia

Organisers said that he was slower than others and they had two guides to assist him.

The climber was very exhausted while scaling the mountain and further he could not continue the climb. But, before anything could be done, he collapsed and died.

The man’s family has been informed about the incident.

Iyer’s death is the third official reported climber death in Nepal this year. Kanchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world.

Also Read: Assam: After one and half years, APSC cancels advertisement for 26 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts

Its summit lies at 8,586 m (28,169 ft) in a section of the Himalayas, the Kangchenjunga Himal, which is bounded on the west by the Tamur River, in the north by the Lhonak Chu and Jongsang La, and in the east by the Teesta River.[It lies in the border region between the Sikkim state of India and Nepal, with three of the five peaks, namely Main, Central and South, directly on the border, and the peaks West and Kangbachen in Nepal’s Taplejung District.

Until 1852, Kangchenjunga was assumed to be the highest mountain in the world, but calculations and measurements by the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India in 1849 showed that Mount Everest, known as Peak XV at the time, is the highest.