Guwahati: Textile industry has huge potential to generate jobs in coming years, said Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal at an event in Coimbatore today.

While inaugurating SIMA Texfair 2022, the 13th edition in its series, a piece of international textile machinery, spares, accessories & services exhibition conducted by The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore on 25th June 2022, Shri Goyal emphasised that the Centre is promoting both cotton and man-made textile sector so that it gets a larger share of world market thereby increasing jobs opportunities as well as investment.

“In all sectors, we want to become a global industry. We want to capture the world market” he said adding on that under the guidance of PM, the Centre is working actively with different countries to finalise free trade agreement which will give zero-duty access to the textile sector in the world market.

In his inaugural address, Piyush Goyal appreciated the invention capabilities and entrepreneurial skills of Tamil Nadu especially the twin cities viz., Coimbatore and Tirupur. He stated that Tamil Nadu would become the largest hub for textiles, pumps, wet grinders, critical components manufacturing etc., in the world and boost the economic growth of the Nation.

Goyal highlighted the various policy initiatives taken by the Government and the hard work put in by the industry to achieve 440 billion US dollars in exports.

He stated that the country would reach 30 trillion economies from the level of 3 trillion economies very soon and the government has been aggressively addressing all the structural issues including the tariff barriers, issues in taxation, global competitiveness, etc.

He advised all the stakeholders in the value chain to strive hard, stand united and thereby become the largest manufacturing country in the world. He invited all the young and women entrepreneurs to come forward to make investments and contribute to the growth of the Nation.

He highlighted from Farm to Fabric, Fabric to Finished Products, Finished Products to Fashion products and then finally to Foreign Products, India has a major share in the entire value chain. He said that he admires the entrepreneurial skills of the people of Coimbatore. The city has many MSMEs & large scale industries for textiles, Kovai Cora cotton Saree is GI tagged and is world-famous.

He said that the city is fast emerging as a major supplier for the Defence sector as well. “We have decided to support SITRA so that they can produce more defence-related products which will help our jawans at the border. The uniforms are to be manufactured in India instead of importing them. Some clinical trials are required for some products. I have agreed to support this under National Technical Textile Mission. They will soon put in a proposal,” he said.

Goyal mentioned that when he visited SITRA, he saw a manufacturing facility for sanitary napkins. He said that it’s the priority of the Modi government to provide affordable sanitary napkins to women.

He said that plans are in place to provide affordable sanitary napkins to the women folk of Tamil Nadu under PM Jan AushadhiYojana.

He said that under the Samarth scheme 2 lakh beneficiaries have been trained in the state, out of which 1.7 lakh candidates have been provided placement opportunities.

Goyal reiterated the capability of India to become the second-largest manufacturer of PPE kits that not only protected the people of the Nation, and frontline workers, but also helped several countries through exports. He stated that India could manufacture PPE kits with the highest quality at an affordable price.

He appreciated the contribution made by the South India Textile Research Association in various R&D activities and also the lead role played in manufacturing, testing and certifying PPE kits. He assured extending necessary support to strengthen the R & D activities of SITRA.