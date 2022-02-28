Delhi: As the tension between Russia and Ukraine continues, the Indian government has decided to send four senior ministers to Ukraine’s border nations to coordinate the evacuation of Indian students stranded.

A meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with top ministers and officials on Monday morning regarding the stranded Indians amidst the Ukraine crisis.

As per reports, Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh will travel to the countries surrounding Ukraine.

They will be the special envoys of India who will help with the evacuation process.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of Romania and Moldova while Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will fly to Slovakia.

On the other hand, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri will go to Hungary and VK Singh will be in Poland.

It may be mentioned that there are more than 16000 Indians still being reported to have been stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

These Indians are either trying to escape through the brother or are hiding in bunkers to save them from the bombings.

Some have claimed to have been hiding inside underground metro stations or basements.

Although, a few students managed to escape Ukraine before the attack by Russia was launched but several remained stranded as Ukraine had to shut its airspace due to the attacks.