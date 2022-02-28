Guwahati: A dead body of an unidentified man was recovered floating at the Dighalipukhuri tank in Guwahati on Monday.

The dead body was noticed by a passerby.

Immediately, the police were informed about the body floating on the waterbody.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Mandatory pre-boarding RTPCR test and Vaccination certificate exempted for Indians

The police initiated the process to recover the body and further tried to figure out his identity but no documents were found from the body and his identity could not be ascertained.

The dead body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post mortem.

The police are yet to confirm if the incident was a murder, suicide or an accident.

Also Read: Four more Assam youths reach New Delhi from war-hit Ukraine

The investigation related to the incident has been initiated.