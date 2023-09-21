NEW DELHI: India, on Thursday (September 21), suspended visa services in Canada.

India cited “operational reasons” behind the move to suspend visa services in Canada.

Notably, this development comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

BLS, a private agency, hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians, on its website said: “Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking the BLS website for further updates.”

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada has dropped to an all-time low after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau claimed that it is looking into “credible allegations” of involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader and “Canadian citizen” Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June.

Both the countries have expelled each other’s diplomats followed by issuing travel advisories for their respective citizens.

The high commission of Canada in India said: “Our high commission and all consulates in India are open and operational and continue to serve clients. In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India. In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here.”

Meanwhile, the Australian government has raised concerns over the claims of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents might have been behind the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Speaking on the issue, Australian foreign affairs minister Penny Wong had said: “These are concerning reports. I note that investigations are still underway.”

She added that the Australian government is “monitoring these developments closely with our partners and we will continue to do so”.