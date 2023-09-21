NEW DELHI: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for killing Khalistani separatist leader Sukhdool Singh at Winnipeg city in Canada.

This claim was made public by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi in a Facebook post.

Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed on Wednesday (September 20) night in Canada in an inter-gang clash.

Sukha Duneke, a “category A” gangster, hailing from Moga in Punjab, was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.

Duneke fled to Canada from India on a fake passport in 2017 and developed a close association with Khalistani separatist leader Arshdeep Dalla.

In a Facebook post, Bishnoi’s gang claimed that Duneke played a key role in the murders of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukhera.

It may be mentioned here that Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged at an Ahmedabad jail, is also an accused in the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Sukhdool Singh’s killing came amid growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of another Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British California, Canada.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau earlier this week said that his government had “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June.