Guwahati: A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out on Monday from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

The missile has the capability to hit a target 4000 kilometres away.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

A statement by the defence ministry said, “The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system. The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence’ Capability.”

It may be mentioned that Agni-IV is the fourth in the Agni series of missiles. The last version was call Agni II prime which was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

India last year test-fired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile with the capability to hit targets between 1,000 to 2,000 kilometres successfully.