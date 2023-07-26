New Delhi: In a symbolic protest against the government’s handling of the Manipur issue, all Members of Parliament belonging to the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are set to don black attire during the parliamentary session on Thursday, according to reliable sources.

A prominent MP from the opposition alliance revealed that the move comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged silence on the Manipur situation during the ongoing session of Parliament.?”

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted a no-confidence motion against the government, tabled by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance.

Birla stated that the date for the motion’s discussion will be decided after consulting with leaders from all political parties.

The use of black clothing as a form of protest has been frequently employed by the opposition to convey their dissent on various issues concerning the government.

The opposition has been insistent that Prime Minister Modi address the Manipur issue in Parliament before any debate on the matter can proceed.

This demand, coupled with a lack of consensus between the opposition and the treasury bench members, has resulted in a deadlock in both houses of Parliament.

The Monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, is slated to conclude on August 11.

Since May 3, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence, leading to the tragic loss of over 160 lives and leaving several hundred injured.