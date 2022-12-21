IISc Recruitment 2022 Apply online for over 70 Administrative Assistant vacancies

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 76 vacant posts of Administrative Assistants.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 76

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% of marks

Pay Level Matrix (as per 7th CPC) : Level – 03 (Rs. 21700- 69100)

Age Limit : 26 years as on the closing date of receipt of the application.

Selection Procedure : The selection for the post will be solely based on the Job-oriented Aptitude Test (100% weightage).

How to apply : The candidates are required to apply online only from 17.12.2022 to 06.01.2023 till 11:55 p.m.

For submission of application through online mode, please visit:

https://cdn.digialm.com:443//EForms/configuredHtml/956/80596/Registration.html

https://cdn.digialm.com:443//EForms/configuredHtml/956/80596/login.htm

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to SC/ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen, Transgender, and women shall pay a processing fee of Rs. 50/-. Other candidates shall pay an application fee of Rs.450/- and a processing fee of Rs. 50/-.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

