IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Associate vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate (Outreach) on contract basis.

Name of post : Associate (Outreach)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with good knowledge of English language and Hindi language with 55% marks in aggregate.

Desirable Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in media teaching or working with any Media House.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month (consolidated)

Age : Not more than 40 years (as on date of advertisement).

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on

email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 24th May, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

