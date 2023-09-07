Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Academic cum Teaching Associate at its Southern Regional Center, Kottayam on Contract Basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

English Journalism : 1

Malayalam Journalism : 1

Essential Qualification:

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science from a recognized Indian University or an accredited foreign university with at least 55% marks or

equivalent graded score.

ii) Candidates should have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR or

similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D.

Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and

Procedure for Award of M.Phil /Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016.

iii) He/She should be proficient in English, Malayalam & Hindi.

Desirable Qualification: The candidates should be Ph.D. in Mass Communication.

Experience: Minimum two years teaching experience at Under Graduate/Post Graduate level or two years experience in Media Industry

Salary : Rs. 45000/- per month

Age : Not exceeding45 years on the last date of receipt of application

Name of post : Academic cum Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with

good command over English and Hindi languages with 55% marks in aggregate.

OR

Graduate in any subject 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Media or Journalism with good command over English & Hindi.

AND

ii) Candidates should have broad specialization in the field of Digital Media/ New Media/ Convergence Journalism/ Social Media.

iii)Candidates should be proficient in English & Hindi along with Malayalam language

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : Not exceeding40 years on the last date of receipt of application

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to e-mail id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com

Closing date for receipt of applications is 5:00 pm of 10th September, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here