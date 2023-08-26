Applications are invited for 7 vacant positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE).
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 7 nos.
of SVEP Mentors for West Bengal.
Name of post : SVEP Mentor
No. of posts : 7
Block wise vacancies :
- Mayureswar Two : 1
- Sitalkuchi : 1
- Goghat Two : 1
- Matiali : 1
- Suti One : 1
- Nabagram : 1
- Ketugram One : 1
Educational Qualifications: Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII, Preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background.
Work experience: 3-4 years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.
Salary : Up to Rs. 35000/- based on qualification and experience (negotiable)
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post/Courier (hard copy) to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam
Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents via email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com
The last date of application submission shall be on or before 1st September, 2023 up to 03.00 P.M.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here