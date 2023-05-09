IGNOU Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Research Officer vacancy

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Officer in the School of Social Sciences to work in a project titled “Livelihood opportunities and Changing status of Women- A study of Mid-Himalayan Society”, funded by National Commission for Women, New Delhi.

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification : Master Degree in Social Sciences, preference will be given to NET/Ph.D with experience of working in Hill areas.

Also Read : Dzukou Valley : A beautiful place to visit in Nagaland for a unique trekking experience in your life

How to apply : Candidates may send their CV with self-attested supportive documents (mark sheets, degrees and other relevant documents/ testimonials) on or before 17.05.2023 on the following e-mail deepakpaliwal@ignou.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 gorgeous ethnic looks of Palak Tiwari