IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 57 vacancies

Applications are invited for 57 vacant administrative positions in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Regional Directors and Assistant Regional Directors on direct recruitment basis in various Regional Centres.

Name of post : Regional Director

No. of posts : 24 [UR-8, PwBD(d)-1, SC-4, ST-1, OBC-7, EWS-3]

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

ii) A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the

grading system is followed).

iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research

position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or accredited research

Institution/Industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed

journals and a total research score of Seventy five (75) as per the criteria specified in the

Appendix I of this Document [based on Appendix II (table 2) of University Grants Commission

Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff

in Universities and Colleges and Other Measures for the maintenance of Standards in Higher

Education, 2018] [Herein after referred as University Grants Commission/UGC Regulations,

2018].

Name of post : Assistant Regional Director

No. of posts : 33 [UR-12, PwBD(a)-1, SC-4, ST-3, OBC-9, EWS-04]

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be, are exempted from NET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE), or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.ignou.ac.in/ up to March 31, 2023

The hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with self-attested copies of necessary certificates/documents should reach the Director, Academic Coordination Division, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi- 110068 through

registered/ speed post on or before April 7, 2023

Application Fees :

Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here