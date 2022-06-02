Applications are invited for 1544 vacant managerial positions in IDBI Bank Limited.

IDBI Bank Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A.’

Name of post : Executive (on contract)

No. of posts : 1044

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Emoluments : The Executive will be paid a lump sum/fixed remuneration as given below:

Consolidated remuneration –

Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year,

Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year and

Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service.

Age : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: 25 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1997 and not later than April 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A’

No. of posts : 500

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Emoluments :

Stipend: During the Training Period of 9 months – Rs.2,500/- per month and during the Internship Period of 3 months – Rs.10,000/- per month.

After joining the Bank’s services as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’, only on successful completion of the course, the extant Basic Pay currently applicable to Assistant Managers in Grade A is Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years)

Age : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: 28 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1994 and not later than April 1, 2001 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

Executive (On contract)- The selection process shall comprise of an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A’- The selection process shall comprise of OT, DV, Personal Interview(PI) and PRMT.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.idbibank.in/idbi-bank-careers-current-openings.aspx from June 03, 2022 to June 17, 2022

Application Fees : Payment is to be made only in Online mode as follows –

Rs.200/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges)

Rs.1000/- for all other candidates (Application Fees and Intimation Charges)

