Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Banker Faculty-Technical on contractual basis.

Name of post : Banker Faculty-Technical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech. or B.E or AMIE as a full time course from a recognized university/Institute

in Electrical or Mechanical or Civil or Electronic & Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Chemical or Information Technology or Computer Science

Experience : The incumbent should be an officer (Scale IV and above) retired on attaining superannuation / voluntarily retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option Scheme or

who have left the Bank/ Institution otherwise before superannuation from the services of any Public Sector Bank/financial organization with Minimum 15 years post qualification experience preferably as Technical Officer / SSI Officer in a bank /Financial Institutions / Public sector organizations in Senior Management cadre or Minimum 15 years’ experience of teaching one (Or more) of the above subjects in a reputed Institute / College.

Age : Minimum: 50 years, Maximum: 62 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier

than 02/08/1961 and not later than 01/08/1973 (both dates inclusive)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from 22nd July 2023 to 5th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here