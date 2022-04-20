Guwahati: The Indian Air Force (IAF) test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard successfully on Tuesday.

The IAF said that the “live firing” of the missile was carried out in close coordination with the Indian Navy.

As per the officials of the IAF, the missile hit the target with accuracy and precision.

IAF in a tweet wrote, “Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy.”

It may be mentioned that in 2016, the government decided to integrate the air-launched variant of the Brahmos into over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea in 2020.

The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.

“BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy,” a statement issued by the defence ministry said.