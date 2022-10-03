New Delhi: On Monday Indian Air Force fighter jets had to be scrambled as a bomb scare on board an Iranian passenger flight was reported.

The bomb scare came in while it was in Indian airspace.

The fight belonging to Mahan Air was on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China.

The flight offered two options to land in India which it refused and continued its journey, the Air Force said.

The Air Force said that the fighter jets followed the aircraft at a safe distance.

It may be mentioned that a bomb threat was received through call at around 9:20 am on Monday and with this, the Delhi airport was put on alert.

The Iranian flight was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh.

However, the flight continued to fly towards China after Tehran asked it to disregard the bomb scare.

“All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace”, a statement said.