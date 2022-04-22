Applications are invited for 186 vacant positions in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 186 vacant posts of Technicians at Visakh Refinery – Visakhapatnam.

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 186

Discipline wise vacancies :

Operations Technician : 94

Boiler Technician : 18

Maintenance Technician (Mechanical) : 14

Maintenance Technician (Electrical) : 17

Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation) : 9

Lab Analyst : 16

Junior Fire & Safety Inspector : 18

Qualification :

Operations Technician : Diploma in Chemical Engineering

Boiler Technician : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Desirable First class Boiler Attendant competency certificate

Maintenance Technician (Mechanical) : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Maintenance Technician (Electrical) : Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation) : Diploma in Instrumentation Engg (or) Instrumentation

and Control Engg (or) Instrumentation and Electronics Engg (or) Electronics and Communication Engg (or) Electronics and Telecommunication Engg. Lab Analyst : B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) with 60% Marks in Chemistry or M.Sc. (Chemistry) 1st class (60%)

Junior Fire & Safety Inspector : Science Graduate (40%) with valid HMV licence

Remuneration : Remuneration for all the above positions will be minimum Rs. 55000/- per month on Cost to Company Basis (Pay Scale Rs. 26000/– Rs.76000/-) for candidates

posted at Visakhapatnam.

Age Limit : Minimum Age: 18 Years (as on 01-04-2022) Max Age Limit : 25 Years (as on 01-04-2022)

How to apply : The candidates need to apply online through www.hindustanpetroleum.com and click on Careers” -> Job openings. Online Application will be accepted from 0000 hrs on 22-04-2022 till 2359 hrs on 21-05-2022.

Application Fees : UR, OBC-NC and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 590/- + payment gateway charges if any (which includes GST@18%). SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

