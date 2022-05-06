Applications are invited for various security and administrative positions in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security Officer and Officer (Official Language) for its various production / service division offices.

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 6 [UR : 2, SC : 1, ST : 1, OBC (NCL) : 1, EWS : 1]

Qualification :

i) Successful completion of ten months pre-Commission Training Course from the Officers’ Training School, Chennai or from any other equivalent Institution under the Defence Forces; [OR]

ii) Successful completion of one to one and a half years Course conducted by the Central/State Governments qualifying for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police/Sub-Inspectors in State Police, Railway Protection Force, Central Reserve Police, Border Security Force; [OR]

iii) Successful completion of one year Training Course conducted by Central Government for those selected for the posts of Intelligence Officers in the Central Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing; [OR]

iv) Successful completion of Training conducted by the Central Government for candidates selected for the post of Sub Inspectors in the CISF or successful completion of one year training conducted by Home Ministry, Government of India, for SI in CBI; [OR]

v) 52 weeks Training Course of Instructions for IAF Police in the Rank of Sergeant, Junior Warrant Officer, Warrant Officer and Master Warrant Officer

Name of post : Officer (Official Language)

No. of posts : 4 [UR : 2, OBC (NCL) : 1, SC : 1]

Qualification : The candidate should possess a Full Time Bachelor’s Degree (3 years after 10+2), from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities in the Country. [AND] The candidate should possess one of the following:

i) Full Time Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as a Compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities in the Country; [OR]

ii) Full Time Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities in the Country; [OR]

iii) Full Time Master’s Degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities in the Country; [OR]

iv) Full Time Master’s Degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level from Institutes/ Universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities in the Country.

Pay Scale : Rs.40000 – 140000

How to apply : Candidates meeting the prescribed specifications may submit their Applications in A-4 size paper, strictly in the prescribed Format, along with a self-attested recent Passport Size Photograph. Applications have to be sent only through Ordinary Post / Speed Post /Registered Post / Courier to the Chief Manager(HR), Recruitment Section Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Corporate Office 15/1 Cubbon Road, Bangalore – 560001. The last date for receipt of Applications is May 24, 2022

Application Fees : Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) is to be paid as Application Fee (inclusive of GST of 18%). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from the payment of Application Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

