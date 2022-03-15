Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that the hijab is not an essential religious practice.

Karnataka High Court said this while hearing a petition by students who had challenged a ban on wearing the hijab in class.

The ban on Hijab was challenged through five petitions.

The state government had already banned the large gatherings in Bengaluru ahead of the order “to maintain public peace and order”.

Gatherings were banned in Mangalore too from March 15 to 19 while schools and colleges were closed in Udupi today.

Religious clothes which include the Hijab and saffron scarves were temporarily banned in educational institutes last month by the HC following severe protests and a face-off between different sections of students who belonged to different religions.

Muslim students told the court that the hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India’s constitution and essential practice of Islam.