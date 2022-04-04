In a massive drug haul, heroin worth Rs 113 crore were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kolkata airport.

Heroin consignment weighing 16.14 kg, having market value of approximately Rs 113 crores, was seized from three African nationals.

DRI officials apprehended two Kenyan nationals – one male and one female – and one Malawian female national at the Kolkata international airport on March 30 evening.

Following frisking of their trolley bags, fourteen packets with brown powdery substance, concealed in false cavities of the baggage, were recovered.

Field NDPS testing kit of FSL confirmed the seized substances as Heroin.

Two of the three apprehended African nationals came to India on medical visas.

The other arrested African national arrived in India on a business visa.

Meanwhile, the arrested trio has been sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the case is underway.