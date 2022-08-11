Guwahati: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, in association with Amity Global Business School (AGBS), one of India’s leading educational institutions, has launched an 8-month certification programme known as ‘RisingBankers’ for aspiring bankers.

The programme aims to turn young graduates into well-trained, customer-facing personnel. It involves on-campus learning, an internship, and a full-time job opportunity at the Bank on successful completion of the certification.

The programme is accepting applications from candidates across the country looking to get real-world experience and earn while they learn. Through this programme, HDFC Bank will create a pipeline of qualified talent who will offer consistent, high-quality customer service experience across geographies and languages in the country.

The programme will train candidates in all facets of banking operations in a working environment. The 8-month course will entail a 5-month stint at the state-of-the-art facility at Amity Global Business School campus in Noida, where candidates will attend residential classroom sessions. This will be followed by a 3-month paid internship at any HDFC Bank branch across India.

Upon successful completion of this intensive programme, the students will be employed with HDFC Bank as a Customer Care Executive or Customer Experience Executive with a starting salary of Rs 3 lakh per annumFurthermore, they will be awarded a PG Diploma in Customer Experience Management from AGBS.

“We have institutionalised a service-first culture at HDFC Bank. To ensure that we are able to deliver on this promise we are looking at different ways to build our talent pipeline. The Rising Banker programme is one such avenue that will enable us to nurture fresh talent today to develop them as young leaders of tomorrow,” said Vinay Razdan, Chief Human Resource Officer, HDFC Bank.

“We are certain that through this partnership with Amity Global Business School, we’ll be able to ensure a consistent, high-quality standard of customer service across touchpoints”, he added.

Candidates can apply from the HDFC Bank site: https://risingbankers.myamcat.com/

Eligible candidates will need to be screened through an online entrance exam followed by an interview. The course fee is Rs. 2.2 lakh + taxes.