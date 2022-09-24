Nuh: In a shocking incident, a woman belonging to Nuh’s Haryana was allegedly kidnapped and held captive in Rajasthan for 36 days where she was gang-raped multiple times.

The woman as per reports was abducted from a field where she was collecting fodder.

She was taken to Rajasthan and was kept captive for 36 days and was released only after the family paid the abductors around Rs 3 lakh.

Also Read: Assam: Minor girl who reached Kerala alone safely sent back to Guwahati

The reports stated that the accused had also made an objectionable video of the 45-year-old woman.

A complaint regarding this has been filed at the Punhana Police Station.

She claimed that she was abducted at gunpoint by three men.

Also Read: Assam CM distributes appointment letters to 11,236 youths in 24 depts

The accused had given her sedatives and then raped her multiple times, as per the woman’s complaint to the police.

The police are now investigating the matter and no arrests have yet been made.