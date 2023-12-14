Guwahati: Five people have been arrested in connection with a well-coordinated security breach at the Parliament in Delhi on Wednesday.

The accused, who are said to be unemployed students, claim they were motivated by a desire to draw attention to issues like unemployment, farmers’ troubles, and the Manipur violence.

The Delhi police say that the breach was planned over months by six people, two of whom are still at large.

During questioning, the arrested individuals told police that they used colour smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha and outside the parliament building to grab attention and spark discussion on their concerns.

“They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government,” an official said.

“The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation”, the police said.

One of the protesters, while being detained by police, told reporters they were students and unemployed adding that they had no connections with any organization.

One of them added that their parents worked as labourers, farmers and some as small shopkeepers.

They further claimed that attempts were made to suppress “their voices”.

Following the breach, security around Parliament has been significantly increased.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area, and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell is investigating the incident.