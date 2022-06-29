New Delhi: To boost e-vehicle and e-mobility, the central government along with a private firm has announced the installation of 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in central Delhi.

The charging points reportedly will be set across 2,000 charging stations.

National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) and Joulepoint have collaborated for setting these points.

These points are not only being aimed at personal EVs but also commercial ones.

All types of EVs (mostly four-wheelers) will be benefited from these charging points.

The chargers will be both AC and DC types. In terms of capacity, vehicles needing up to 10KW of current can use the AC chargers and the ones needing more than 15 or up to 100 KW can use the DC chargers.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months, the number of EVs in Delhi have increased/