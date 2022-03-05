Guwahati: As the Indian Government continues with the effort of bringing back the students from foreign lands, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hailed but stated that it should remain an evacuation process instead of a PR exercise.

He said that initially there were more than 20,000 Indians stranded in the war-hit Ukraine.

“The western countries during the first stage of the escalation began the evacuation process of their citizens but we waited till the last minute”, he added.

MP Shashi Tharoor added that the government had issued an advisory to the students at the start and following that around 4000 Indians left the country at their own expense.

“However, the remaining decided to stay on their which and for this the government cannot be blamed”, he added.

Although he appreciated the government in terms of the evacuation process, he said that the government was also engaged in PR exercises.

“I do not want to say much about this, but this government has a problem… it likes to indulge ‘PR exercise’. A minister went to Romania and said that we are all doing this for you, and the mayor of that place said that we are giving shelter and food, why are you coming here and giving a speech? “This does not look good for the government”, he added.