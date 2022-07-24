Ambala: The Ambala police have arrested four shooters linked to the Goldy Brar gang in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala killing.

These four were said to be involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing.

As per reports, the arrested persons were working for Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

It has been reported that with their arrest, a conspiracy bid was foiled.

Earlier, two of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala assassination case were killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police on Wednesday.

In the encounter, three police officials also sustained injuries.

The encounter reportedly lasted for over four hours.

The encounter broke out at an abandoned building in Bhakna village in the Amritsar district of Punjab near the India-Pakistan border.

The accused gangsters, who were gunned down by the Punjab police, were identified as Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa.

“Heavy exchange of fire took place today, 2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh killed. We have recovered an AK47 and a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries,” Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

“We were keeping track of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it. Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation,” Yadav added.

Police in Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai have already arrested several accused suspected to be involved in the murder of the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination was allegedly planned by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government downgraded his and over 400 other VIPs’ security cover in what it termed a move against VIP culture.

The 28-year-old’s body was riddled with bullets.